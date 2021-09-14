Lame Deer Weather Forecast
LAME DEER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
