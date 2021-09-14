Machias Daily Weather Forecast

MACHIAS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 16 Patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 1 mph



Friday, September 17 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.