Machias Daily Weather Forecast
MACHIAS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Friday, September 17
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0