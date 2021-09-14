CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kellogg, ID

Daily Weather Forecast For Kellogg

Kellogg News Flash
Kellogg News Flash
 8 days ago

KELLOGG, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bvYYNKa00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Rain

    • High 60 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Aliceville (AL) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Aliceville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Aliceville: Tuesday, September 21: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Wednesday, September 22: Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight;
ALICEVILLE, AL
Kellogg News Flash

Kellogg News Flash

Kellogg, ID
37
Followers
262
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kellogg News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy