Daily Weather Forecast For Kellogg
KELLOGG, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Rain
- High 60 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
