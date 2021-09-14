Milford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MILFORD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, September 17
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
