Tracy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TRACY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 67 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
