Tracy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

TRACY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 67 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



