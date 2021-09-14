Keenesburg Daily Weather Forecast
KEENESBURG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
