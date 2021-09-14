CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Nicholas strengthens to hurricane ahead of Texas landfall

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) - Tropical Storm Nicholas hit the Texas coast as a hurricane and dumped more than a foot of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The National Hurricane Center says the storm made landfall on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula early Tuesday and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm. It's also drenching storm-battered Louisiana and bringing the potential for life-threatening flash floods across the Deep South.

