Chamberlain Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHAMBERLAIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
