Massachusetts is the 10th happiest state in America, WalletHub says
Massachusetts was named the 10th happiest state in the country, in a new study by WalletHub. “Happiness comes from a combination of internal and external factors. We can influence it somewhat by approaching situations positively or choosing to spend time with people we love, doing activities we enjoy,” WalletHub wrote. “Some years, it’s harder to be happy than others, though. Over the past year and a half, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted life as we know it and hurt many people’s mental health, with 4 in 10 adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder.”www.masslive.com
