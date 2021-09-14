4-Day Weather Forecast For Mcgregor
MCGREGOR, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
