Carrollton Weather Forecast

CARROLLTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.