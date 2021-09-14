Carrollton Weather Forecast
CARROLLTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
