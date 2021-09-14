Oblong Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OBLONG, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
