Weather Forecast For Memphis

MEMPHIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 84 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.