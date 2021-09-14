Weather Forecast For Memphis
MEMPHIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0