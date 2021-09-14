Letters: Jacki Marsh

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced two new agenda items added to Texas Legislature’s including property tax relief and proposing a constitutional amendment on bail. Abbott submitted the note to the Secretary of the Senate on Wednesday, September 22. “These two additional agenda items are crucial to improving the quality of life for all Texans,” said Abbott. “I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass these additional items that will lower property taxes and keep Texans safe.” Abbott outlined the reasoning behind the constitutional amendment on Bail in the note. “Legislation proposing a constitutional amendment to further protect the safety of the community, law enforcement, and victims, from accused criminals who may be released on bail, including by giving magistrates the discretion to deny bail under some circumstances to people accused of certain violent, sexual, or trafficking offenses.” The Third Special Session began on Monday, September 20.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO