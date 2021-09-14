CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letters: Jacki Marsh

By Reporter-Herald letters
ReporterHerald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Letters regarding candidates for office are limited to 200 words. Jacki Marsh has not been afraid to bring up sensitive topics for discussion. Developers’ use of metro districts to shift infrastructure development costs onto the homeowners is one such topic. When the mayor brought this topic up, she was attacked as anti-business. How about the mayor being applauded as pro-homeowner?

www.reporterherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
ReporterHerald.com

Two housing projects along Colo. 402 could advance Tuesday

The Loveland City Council will consider moving forward on annexation and rezoning involving two future developments in its 402 corridor, highlighted in recent years as an area for growth. The development closest to a start — developers previously told BizWest they hoped to begin in spring — is South Village....
COLORADO STATE
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland council will vote again Tuesday on Commerce Park Addition

Loveland’s City Council will vote for a second time Tuesday on annexing and zoning a property near NoCo Regional Airport to accommodate an industrial park. The request is being brought by Trammell Crow Co. of Dallas, which has built distribution facilities for Amazon similar to a large industrial center being proposed on a 75-acre parcel within the 152-acre “Commerce Park Addition.”
LOVELAND, CO
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland Coalition to meet at Loveland Tap and Tavern on Friday

A group endorsing a slate of city council candidates, including incumbent Mayor Jacki Marsh, will meet at Loveland Tap and Tavern for a rally and planning meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. According to a Facebook page for the event, attendees will be invited to pick up yard signs, schedule...
LOVELAND, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: Biden, military; Colorado Democrats; Jacki Marsh; Dana Foley

I reported for active duty 25 July 1953. Eisenhower was our president and commander in chief. I had a two-year commitment as a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force Reserve. Near the end of the two years, my wife and I had concluded that we liked being a military family. The concepts of duty, honor and patriotism were a part of our lives and those that we served with. We continued to enjoy those values for 26 years. However, if I were a young lieutenant in 2021, I would resign my commission at the earliest possible date.
COLORADO STATE
ReporterHerald.com

Fort Collins set to dissolve metro district

The Fort Collins City Council Tuesday is likely to dissolve a residential metro district, thought to be the first time it will have made such a move. “I don’t believe we’ve ever done this,” said Clay Frickey, redevelopment program manager for the city. Commercial developments where the infrastructure has been built out and the mill levy is no longer part of the picture have dissolved their metro district structure, he said. This dissolution is different.
FORT COLLINS, CO
RiverBender.com

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Joins Biden-harris Administration To Launch House America Initiative To Address Homelessness Crisis

ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, who serves as chair of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH), at a virtual event to launch House America: An All-Hands-On-Deck Effort to Address the Nation’s Homelessness Crisis. House America is a national partnership in which HUD and USICH invite mayors, county leaders, Tribal nation leaders, and governors to use the historic investments provided Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Council Approves Emergency Security Deposit Relief Act, Awaits Mayor Signature

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council approved the Emergency Security Deposit Relief Act Monday. It now awaits the signature of Mayor Brandon Scott. The Emergency Security Relief Act was established for the Emergency Security Deposit Voucher Program — which will provide each family with a security deposit for certain funding under the act. City Council President Nick Mosby released a statement following the approval: “We know the ability to afford quality housing has only gotten more difficult during these long pandemic months. The Council’s action tonight is meant to ease the stress by providing renters in our city up to $2,000 toward...
BALTIMORE, MD
themtnear.com

Mask mandate for Gilpin Schools

The Gilpin County Board of County Commissioners extended the County’s disaster declaration during a regular, virtual meeting on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, and required masks at the Gilpin County School District. The Board also discussed the use of sick leave for Covid-19 related leave, a request to hire a full-time facilities maintenance technician, and approved a jail food proposal.
GILPIN COUNTY, CO
Petaluma 360

$5M slated for Highway 37 marsh restoration

California Senate approves $5 million for Highway 37 marsh restoration. A bill introduced by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, passed the Senate and Assembly late Thursday, paving the way to reverse the effects of sea level rise along one of the North Bay’s most overcrowded highways. Senate Bill 170 will allocate...
NAPA, CA
CBS DFW

Texas Gov. Abbott Adds Property Tax Relief; Constitutional Amendment On Bail To 3rd Special Session Agenda

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) —  Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced two new agenda items added to Texas Legislature’s including property tax relief and proposing a constitutional amendment on bail. Abbott submitted the note to the Secretary of the Senate on Wednesday, September 22.  “These two additional agenda items are crucial to improving the quality of life for all Texans,” said Abbott. “I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass these additional items that will lower property taxes and keep Texans safe.” Abbott outlined the reasoning behind the constitutional amendment on Bail in the note. “Legislation proposing a constitutional amendment to further protect the safety of the community, law enforcement, and victims, from accused criminals who may be released on bail, including by giving magistrates the discretion to deny bail under some circumstances to people accused of certain violent, sexual, or trafficking offenses.” The Third Special Session began on Monday, September 20.  
TEXAS STATE
ReporterHerald.com

Larimer County commissioners approve behavioral health grants

The Larimer Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve 38 grants to behavioral health projects, worth $2.5 million in total. The Larimer County Department of Behavioral Health Services, which received 56 grant applications worth $4.7 million, presented the list of organizations that it recommended for funding to the commissioners during their administrative matters meeting on Tuesday morning.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Religious leaders ask federal government to look into racial tensions in Colleyville

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Tarrant County on Tuesday requested a meeting with the civil rights office of the U.S. Department of Education to discuss the ongoing racial tensions in Grapevine-Colleyville and other area school districts. The request comes after Monday night’s 7-0 school board vote authorizing Superintendent Robin...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Takes Step In Deciding Fate Of Colleyville Heritage Principal James Whitfield

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board has unanimously voted to propose non-renewal of Dr. James Whitfield’s contract. The Colleyville Heritage High School principal has been on paid administrative leave since late August. The district said their decision has nothing to do with allegations that he was teaching Critical Race Theory or the social media photos of him and his wife that officials found to be questionable. At Monday night’s meeting, dozens of students and activists showed up to support Whitfield. “It’s honestly so undeserved and unjust on the part of the school board,” Colleyville Heritage senior Grace Nguyen...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
ReporterHerald.com

Lisa Winbourn seeks District F seat on Thompson school board

Lisa Winbourn, a quality investigator for a pharmaceuticals company, is running for the District F seat on the Thompson School District Board of Education. She has two children in high school at Mountain View and a fifth grader at New Vision, a K-8 charter school in the Thompson School District that has its own board of directors.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS DFW

Texas Lawmakers Debating Redistricting As Third Special Session Begins At State Capitol

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas lawmakers are back at the Capitol for the start of the third special session. One of the major items on the agenda is redistricting, the redrawing of political maps for Congressional, State House and Senate districts every ten years after results of the census are released. The Republican majority in the House and Senate will oversee the process, but members of both parties acknowledge the maps will end up in court. So far, Republicans have released the proposed map of the state’s 31 Senate districts. One district already under the political microscope is Senate District 10 in Tarrant...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy