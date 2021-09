HOUSTON -- It was a good night at the plate for two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, but not so much on the mound on Friday against the Astros. Ohtani added to his Major League-leading total with his 44th homer of the year and walked twice, once intentionally, but lasted just 3 1/3 innings as a pitcher. He was charged with six runs on a season-high nine hits in a 10-5 loss in the series opener at Minute Maid Park. It was Ohtani’s first loss as a pitcher since May 28, as he fell to 9-2 with a 3.36 ERA in 21 starts. He also became the first player in the modern era (since 1900) to homer in the first inning and be the losing pitcher in the same game, per STATS.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO