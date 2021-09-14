Daily Weather Forecast For Plains

PLAINS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 36 °F 2 to 20 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of light rain during the day; while rain likely overnight High 65 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.