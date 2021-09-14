Au Gres Daily Weather Forecast
AU GRES, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
