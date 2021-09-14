4-Day Weather Forecast For Barnum
BARNUM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
