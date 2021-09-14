Wagner Daily Weather Forecast
WAGNER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
