Daily Weather Forecast For Goodland
GOODLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
