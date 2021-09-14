4-Day Weather Forecast For Forks
FORKS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Heavy rain during the day; while rain then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
