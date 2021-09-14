Shippenville Daily Weather Forecast
SHIPPENVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
