Tuesday rain in Hamilton: Ideas to make the most of it

(HAMILTON, IN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hamilton Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hamilton:

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.