Weather Forecast For Hoopa
HOOPA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 94 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
