Daily Weather Forecast For New Town
NEW TOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
