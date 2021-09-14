Marlinton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MARLINTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Thursday, September 16 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.