Marlinton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MARLINTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
