3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s cloudy forecast in Blue Mountain

(BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Blue Mountain, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blue Mountain:

Tuesday, September 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, September 17 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



