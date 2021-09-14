4-Day Weather Forecast For Truth Or Consequences

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 64 °F 6 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 64 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 9 mph



