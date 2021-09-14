Fort Plain Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FORT PLAIN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 16 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Scattered Rain Showers High 77 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.