Fort Plain Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT PLAIN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 16
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
