Lordsburg, NM

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Lordsburg

 8 days ago

(LORDSBURG, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lordsburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lordsburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bvYUvl600

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lordsburg, NM
