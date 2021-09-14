4-Day Weather Forecast For Mission
MISSION, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
