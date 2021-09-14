Canisteo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CANISTEO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



