Wells, MN

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

Wells Bulletin
Wells Bulletin
 8 days ago

(WELLS, MN) A sunny Tuesday is here for Wells, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wells:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0bvYUpSk00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

