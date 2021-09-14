Onawa Daily Weather Forecast

ONAWA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F 9 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.