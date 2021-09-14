CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby, ND

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Rugby

Rugby Journal
Rugby Journal
 8 days ago

(RUGBY, ND) A sunny Tuesday is here for Rugby, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rugby:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Ukj7_0bvYUjPc00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Selmer

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Selmer: Tuesday, September 21: Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Wednesday, September 22: Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight;
SELMER, TN
Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel

Huntingtown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Huntingtown: Wednesday, September 22: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, September 23: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Friday,
HUNTINGTOWN, MD
Rugby Journal

Rugby Journal

Rugby, ND
5
Followers
198
Post
636
Views
ABOUT

With Rugby Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy