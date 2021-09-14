Pinckneyville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, September 16 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, September 17 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 mph



