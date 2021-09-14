4-Day Weather Forecast For Lewistown
LEWISTOWN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, September 17
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
