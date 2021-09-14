Libby Daily Weather Forecast

LIBBY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 77 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 71 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 16 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 63 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



