Onamia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ONAMIA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
