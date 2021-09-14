Onalaska Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ONALASKA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 76 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight High 68 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Heavy Rain High 60 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.