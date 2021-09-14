Dannemora Weather Forecast

DANNEMORA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 59 °F 9 to 14 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.