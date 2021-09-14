Weather Forecast For Wilton
WILTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
