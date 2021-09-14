CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Townsend, MT

Tuesday has sun for Townsend — 3 ways to make the most of it

Townsend News Alert
Townsend News Alert
 8 days ago

(TOWNSEND, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Townsend. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Townsend:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bvYU0yI00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
CNN

FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements

(CNN) — The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie after a coroner made an initial determination that Petito died by homicide. Petito's remains were found Sunday in an undeveloped camping area in Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park, officials said. She was first reported missing by her family on September 11, after Laundrie returned home from the road trip without her on September 1.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Townsend, MT
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Bipartisan police reform negotiations over without deal

After months of negotiations, bipartisan police reform talks are officially over without a deal. Sources told ABC News Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott that Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., called Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Wednesday morning to tell him that negotiations would be ending after Scott didn't accept the final offer Democrats had made.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Nws
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
Townsend News Alert

Townsend News Alert

Townsend, MT
29
Followers
243
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Townsend News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy