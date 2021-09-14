Weather Forecast For Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
