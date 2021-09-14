Eureka Daily Weather Forecast
EUREKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 36 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
