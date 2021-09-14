Weaverville Weather Forecast
WEAVERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of smoke during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 95 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 92 °F, low 54 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
