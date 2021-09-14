Weaverville Weather Forecast

WEAVERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Areas of smoke during the day; while smoke overnight High 95 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 92 °F, low 54 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 81 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.