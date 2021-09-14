Daily Weather Forecast For Manchester

MANCHESTER, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 63 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Isolated Rain Showers High 75 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



