Daily Weather Forecast For Manchester
MANCHESTER, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Isolated Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
