Daily Weather Forecast For Soda Springs
SODA SPRINGS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
