Microchip Sales Continue to Soar on Higher Demand: 5 Winners

With solid progress on the vaccination front and the easing of distancing restrictions, the recreational vehicle industry has regained momentum this year. Although Helbiz (HLBZ) has failed capitalize on the industry’s recovery owing to its shaky fundamentals—and could witness a decline in its share price in the near term—we think BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO), Camping World (CWH), and Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) are well-positioned to cash in on the industry trends and deliver solid returns. So let’s discuss these names. Read on. The recreational vehicle (RV) industry suffered a decline in sales last year as consumers put their discretionary spending on hold. But the easing of pandemic restrictions due to speedy progress in COVID-19 vaccination, and shifting recreational preferences by consumers toward outdoor activities, have fueled the industry’s recovery this year. RV shipments are projected to reach a new high in 2022, generating a 4% rise in 2021. In addition, the global market for recreational vehicles is expected to reach $68.1 billion by 2026, registering a 2.7% CAGR.

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO