Technology

Microchip Sales Continue to Soar on Higher Demand: 5 Winners

investing.com
 8 days ago

The global semiconductor shortage is now biting into the profits of carmakers and at the same time pushing up vehicle prices. So much so that several carmakers are now temporarily halting production at many of their plants. The semiconductor industry is struggling to supply enough microchips to carmakers but isat...

investing.com

3 Soaring Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Have More Room to Run

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped earlier this week amid fears that a liquidity crisis at Chinese real-estate developer Evergrande could lead to global financial contagion. However, investors’ shifting interest toward tech stocks helped the index recover quickly. Furthermore, the Chinese government’s intervention to support Evergrande could spur a rally in the market. Given this backdrop, we think prominent Nasdaq 100 stocks Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Zebra Technologies (ZBRA), and Gartner (NYSE:IT) could generate exceptional returns in the near term. Read on.September has been a bumpy ride for the stock market, with the major indices ending last week with marginal losses. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 witnessed its worst day since May this Monday as investors exhibited concern about the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week, surging COVID-19 cases, and possible financial market contagion from China’s big property developer Evergrande’s liquidity crisis. However, the tech-heavy index roared back in Tuesday’s session as investors shifted their attention to tech stocks.
FXStreet.com

BBIG Stock News: Vinco Ventures Inc continues downward as bears remain in control

NASDAQ:BBIG dropped a further 7.01% on Tuesday as the broader markets recovered early but fell again late. Vinco Ventures’ subsidiary will distribute the first ever NFT movie soundtrack. It was another session in the red for meme stocks on Tuesday. NASDAQ:BBIG is clearly not providing a performance that many retail...
investing.com

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Hold Rating for AutoZone

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Hold rating on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $1710, which is approximately 7.88% above the present share price of $1585.16. Gutman expects AutoZone to post earnings per share (EPS) of $27.15 for the third quarter of 2021. The...
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Surging Dynavax Stock Could Soar Even Higher

Biopharmaceutical concern Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) is up 33.9% to trade at $19.90 this afternoon. This surge comes after news broke that Clover Biopharmaceuticals reported its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, which utilizes Dynavax's CpG 1018 adjuvant, was 67% overall effective against Covid-19 and 79% against the Delta variant. Even better, DVAX recently pulled back to a trendline with historically bullish implications, giving investors plenty of reason to believe that the stock could soon surge even higher on the charts.
Sia
investing.com

Evercore ISI Stick to Their Buy Rating for Uber Technologies

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney reiterated a Buy rating on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $70, which is approximately 75.92% above the present share price of $39.79. Mahaney expects Uber Technologies to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the third quarter of 2021.
The Motley Fool

September Sell-Off: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

Scotts Miracle-Gro, Village Super Market, and AT&T are all investments that have been falling this year, but that doesn't mean they're bad buys. Although Scotts doesn't pay a high yield, it paid out a special dividend last year amid strong results. There's some uncertainty ahead for AT&T and its spinoff...
investing.com

Forget Helbiz, Buy These 3 Recreational Vehicle Stocks Instead

With solid progress on the vaccination front and the easing of distancing restrictions, the recreational vehicle industry has regained momentum this year. Although Helbiz (HLBZ) has failed capitalize on the industry’s recovery owing to its shaky fundamentals—and could witness a decline in its share price in the near term—we think BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO), Camping World (CWH), and Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) are well-positioned to cash in on the industry trends and deliver solid returns. So let’s discuss these names. Read on. The recreational vehicle (RV) industry suffered a decline in sales last year as consumers put their discretionary spending on hold. But the easing of pandemic restrictions due to speedy progress in COVID-19 vaccination, and shifting recreational preferences by consumers toward outdoor activities, have fueled the industry’s recovery this year. RV shipments are projected to reach a new high in 2022, generating a 4% rise in 2021. In addition, the global market for recreational vehicles is expected to reach $68.1 billion by 2026, registering a 2.7% CAGR.
investing.com

FedEx, Adobe Fall Premarket; General Mills Rises

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Wednesday, September 22nd. Please refresh for updates. FedEx (NYSE:FDX) stock fell 6% after the delivery company reported disappointing first-quarter earnings, citing supply chain issues and a labor crunch. It also cut its full-year earnings forecast. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock rose 0.3% after...
#Semiconductor Industry#Gm#Nvidia Corporation#Microchip#General Motors Company#North American#Ford Motor Company#Nsany Rrb#Toyota Motor#Tm Rrb#Ihs Markit#Bloomberg#Semtech#Smtc Rrb#Smtx#Maxlinear#Inc Mxl#Nvda
MarketWatch

Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by 2% to offset continued rise in commodity costs

Tata Motors Ltd. disclosed Tuesday that it will raise prices of its commercial vehicles by about 2%, starting Oct. 1. The India-based auto maker said the price increases are to help offset a continued rise in commodity costs, such as steel and precious metals. Tata said it has tried to minimize the price increases by absorbing a portion of the increased commodity costs at various levels of manufacturing. Tata's U.S.-listed shares were indicated up a little more than 1% in Tuesday's premarket, after falling 5.8% amid a three-day losing streak through Monday. It has shed 12.0% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.2%.
The Motley Fool

2 High-Growth Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Undervalued

Digital Turbine and Bandwidth have posted stellar numbers in their latest quarterly results. Both companies are rapidly adding to their customer base, and have a lot of room to grow. The U.S. equity market is encountering some turbulence in the form of worrisome inflation metrics, supply chain disruptions, rising COVID-19...
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
mining.com

Uranium giant in talks to supply Sprott as investor demand soars

Top uranium miner Kazatomprom said it may supply the metal to Sprott Inc., the investment firm whose aggressive bets on the market have helped drive a surge in prices. “We already started talks with Sprott,” Askar Batyrbayev, chief commercial officer of the Kazakh producer, said in an interview. “A lot of financial players” are increasingly interested in uranium, from the Middle East to Singapore and Hong Kong, he said.
stockxpo.com

Junk-Debt Sales Soar Toward Record Year

The $3 trillion market for low-rated companies’ debt is having its best year ever, powered by a rebounding economy and investors’ demand for any extra yield. U.S. companies including Crocs Inc. and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. have sold more than $786 billion of junk-rated bonds and loans so far in 2021, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence’s S&P. That tops the previous high for a full year in data going back to 2008.
investing.com

As Uranium Soars, Top Trust Sees Hedge Funds Fueling Demand Lift

(Bloomberg) -- The Canadian firm behind the world’s only physical uranium fund said hedge funds and family offices are driving up demand for the radioactive metal used to fuel nuclear reactors. The Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U_u) has itself been on a buying spree, bolstering its stockpile by 45% in...
sgbonline.com

Supply Side, Shipping And SUP Sales Soar But Inventory Low

With the pandemic leading to growth in participation in paddlesports, no category has seen more uptick than stand-up paddleboards (SUP), especially inflatables. But while they require a modicum of balance to use, those in the business are also trying to find their footing dealing with complications in production, distribution and pandemic-related supply and shipping delays at a cross-current with unprecedented demand.
ShareCast

JD Sports profit soars on US strength and pent-up demand

Pretax profit before exceptional items jumped to £439.5m in the six months to the end of July from £61.9m a year earlier as revenue rose to £3.89bn from £2.54bn. JD said it expected annual headline pretax profit for the full year to be at least £750m. The FTSE 100 retailer declared no interim dividend but said the final dividend could be larger depending on potential trading restrictions.
