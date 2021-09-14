Keke Palmer jokingly threw shade at the Met Gala's plant-based menu: 'This why they don't show y'all the food'

Keke Palmer co-hosted Vogue's coverage of the Met Gala with comedian Ilana Glazer. Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Keke Palmer/Instagram

Keke Palmer, co-host of Vogue's Met Gala livestream, jokingly threw shade at the food served.

Posting a photo of her plate on Instagram, she wrote: "This is why they don't show y'all the food."

According to Vogue, the 2021 menu was plant-based and created by 10 up-and-coming NY-based chefs.

Keke Palmer didn't seem to be a huge fan of the menu served at the Met Gala on Monday evening.

The 28-year-old actress, who co-hosted Vogue's livestream coverage of fashion's biggest night alongside comedian Ilana Glazer, posted an Instagram story to her account on Monday evening of a sparse plate of the food that she was served at the event.

Captioning the photo of what looked like a variety of vegetables and some grains, Palmer wrote: "This why they don't show y'all the food," along with an emoji with the tongue sticking out, before adding that she was just joking in the following line.

Palmer played a key role at the Met Gala, co-hosting Vogue's official livestream. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Leading up to the annual fashion extravaganza carefully curated by Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the fashion magazine published a piece noting that, for the first time in Met Gala history, the food dished out to attendees would be totally plant-based with a focus on sustainability .

According to the publication, recipes selected for the fashion event were crafted by 10 up-and-coming New York-based chefs - Fariyal Abdullahi, Nasim Alikhani, Emma Bengtsson, Lazarus Lynch, Junghyun Park, Erik Ramirez, Thomas Raquel, Sophia Roe, Simone Tong, and Fabian von Hauske.

Each chef was chosen by Ethiopian-Swedish restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson who said in a press release from The Met, according to Vogue, that he was "honored to participate in an initiative that highlights the incredible work of these 10 New York chefs at the Met gala."

"After a difficult two years for the restaurant industry, this will showcase the work and tell the stories of a dynamic group of chefs while presenting an exciting menu of delicious, plant-based dishes, " he added. "The gala offers an incomparable opportunity for emerging talent to elevate their careers and share their perspectives and craft."